Dutch Handling Systems Manufacturer to Create 70 Jobs in Fulton County 

VanRiet Material Handling Systems, a manufacturing of automated transport and sorting solutions based in Houten, Netherlands, is putting a sales office and its first U.S. assembly operation in metro Atlanta.

Already, the Dutch firm says it has enough orders to last through 2018 at the new facility, which will create 70 jobs in Fulton County.

The company supplies the logistics sector, including package delivery companies and warehouse operators, along with industries like footwear, flowers, tools and tires — anywhere material needs to be moved and sorted rapidly. It’s often a subcontractor for larger logistical systems integrators. The company has 220 people at its head offices and in its Chinese and Polish facilities.

A Georgia operation was the “logical step” as the company aimed to build “full-fledged partnerships” with its existing customers in North America, CEO Rik van den Boog said in a Feb. 1 news release.

Perhaps fittingly, the company cited Georgia’s logistical assets — Atlanta’s huge airport and the fast-growing seaport in Savannah — as major factors in the decision to set up shop in the state.

