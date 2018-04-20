Eco Island: How Atlanta’s Taiwanese Sister City Is Greening Its Urban Environment

Taiwan‘s bustling capital is a city of 2.7 million human beings crammed into an area the size of Abilene, Texas.

“Small area, many people,” as one top environmental official put it.

A million of them toot around town on motor scooters of all colors, most of them made in Taiwan, and another million commute into Taipei the same way.

They seem to be everywhere, helmeted and black-jacketed roadsters swerving through traffic and finding convenient curbside or sidewalk parking not open to cars, though there are plenty of cars and buses, too.

Gas-powered vehicles account for 40 percent of Taipei’s air pollution, Tsai Ling-yi, assistant commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, told a group of international reporters last fall.

She said the city is encouraging residents to opt for public transportation or bicycles, which can be rented all over town. Subsidies are offered for the purchase of electrically powered scooters, but there have been few takers.

Still, Taipei’s carbon emissions have been trending downward for nearly a decade and the city prides itself for its energy conservation and anti-pollution initiatives. Taipei this year is celebrating 40 years as a sister city with Atlanta, having sent many city officials to the Georgia capital over the years to share best practices on issues like urban ecology and economic development.

Our group got to see several of examples of Taiwan’s eco-consciousness. I was one of four American reporters on the Foreign Ministry-sponsored tour last November, representing Global Atlanta.

We visited the landmark 1,667-foot tall skyscraper known as Taipei 101 for its 101 stories. It was designed to be earthquake and typhoon resistant and built to resemble bamboo rising from the earth.

We speeded up to the 89th floor on what was once the world’s fastest elevator in 37 seconds, then climbed another two flights to its outside observation deck for a breathtaking view of the city twinkling by night.

Officials call it the tallest “green” building in the world for its certified energy-efficient air and water recycling systems.

Air quality is controlled by units on 11 floors that provide air conditioning for the rest of the building and monitor CO2 levels. When they get too high, the units draw in air from the outside to lower them.

Roof and facade water recycling provides 20 to 30 percent of the building’s water needs. These features were installed in 2009 at a cost of $1.8 million and produce $20 million a year in energy cost savings, officials said.

Rooftop solar power is an electrical source for another “green” building we toured in Taipei — a tri-level public library shaped like a cruise ship that draws 2,000 visitors a day.

Situated in an urban park, it is shaded by the leafy trees and the lush shrubbery of its woodsy surroundings — built without cutting down a single tree and supported by sustainable steel columns and wood beams.

Natural light from huge French windows on the east side of the building, ventilation and wood-scented shelves and furniture give the interior a relaxed outside feel.

“For the kids in here reading, it’s like sitting under a small tree,” said Eva Yu, our volunteer guide.

The bookshelves are low enough to allow an outside view, or you can read outside on balconies overlooking a gurgling stream.

Rooftop gardens, a windowless west wall and interior brick walls created from ceramic industrial waste help keep the building relatively cool in a subtropical setting.

“There is air conditioning, but we don’t use it that much,” Ms. Yu said.

Rainwater captured from a sloping roof and gutter is recycled for toilets and other uses.

Taipei calls itself “Sponge City” and is constructing permeable roads and squares that allow rainwater to soak into the soil more readily, enhancing the city’s water conservation capacity and reducing puddling on roads.

As an island 22-25 degrees of latitude above the equator, Taiwan hopes to harness solar and wind power as the primary energy sources of the future.

The Taiwan Power Company has set a short-term goal of equipping a million homes with rooftop solar panels, and wind farms already abound.

The government of President Tsai Ing-wen has pledged to eliminate nuclear power by 2025 and hopes to have the capacity by then to replace the electricity it generates with renewable sources.

We also visited a recycling center where dozens of “granny” volunteers used hand scissors to separate white paper that can be recycled from color coded paper.

The center, run by the humanitarian Tzu Chi Buddhist organization, also recycles plastic bottles, which are crushed and cut up to make eco-blankets — 22,000 a day — needed for its international disaster relief operations as well as textiles including women’s apparel, men’s suits and ties and sunglasses.

The group, founded in Taiwan 52 years ago by a Buddhist nun, now bills itself as the largest NGO in Asia. It has 80,000 volunteers working in its Taiwanese recycling operations.

The proceeds, along with private donations, are used to fund its fast-response disaster relief missions, most recently to Mexico and Texas following this year’s deadly earthquake and floods.

We left Taipei for some visual treats that punctuated the ecological themes of our tour.

Among them — the spotlessly clean Chung Tai Chan Chinese Zen Buddhist Monastery and temple nestled amid green mountainous surroundings, a destination for busloads of visitors each day.

It stands 37 stories high, topped off by a multi-level Burmese teakwood pagoda that symbolically links the earth to the sky and was built without using a single nail or screw.

Not far away is a sparkling alpine resort popular for weddings, bicycle tours and eco-tourism. It’s called Sun Moon Lake —one half shaped like the sun, the other like a crescent moon.

It’s famous for its nature trails, butterflies, cherry blossoms in February, as well as firefly and fireworks festivals.

Swimming is not permitted in its crystal clear waters except during the Swimming Carnival each September that attracts thousands of bathers.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta is hosting an invitation-only Smart Power conference in May.