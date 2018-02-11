Eleven Join Georgia’s District Export Council Board

Eleven representatives of Georgia companies engaged in exporting officially joined the state’s District Export Council on Feb. 5 for four-year terms during which they will support the growth of trade to foreign countries through outreach activities, education, mentoring and advocacy.

The new members join 15 current members of the council who have been working with the local Commercial Service field offices as part of a network of 59 District Export Councils nationwide with approximately 1,400 members.

In 2017, DEC members visited legislators in Washington in May and October to discuss various legislative topics, including the budget, EXIM Bank, and NAFTA. The Georgia DEC also hosted a two day training program led by the Bureau of Industry and Security on Export Compliance Training for more than 100 Georgia exporters and participated in export related initiatives throughout Georgia.

Maureen Halstead, who is director of Global Product Management for the mining company KaMin LLC and serves as the DEC’s chairperson, told Global Atlanta that members of the council typically have a minimum of 10 years of exporting experience with extensive overseas experience.

The new board members are Robert Erwin (Export U2, LLC); Richard Cavagnaro (AdEdge Water Technologies); Deitra Crawley (Taylor English); Robert Fabbrini (Atlanta Brewing); Ricardo Hubler (Aprio) Ania Lackey (Metro Atlanta Chamber); Monica Mason (NCR); Randal Morris (Georgia Pacific); Mark Schwartz (Schwartz International ); Sheriah Richardson Johnson (NCR) and Pamela Wulz (Federal Express).

