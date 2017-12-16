Finnish Ambassador: Ties With Russia, Finland’s Troubling Neighbor, Strong but Worrisome

Ostensibly in Atlanta to celebrate Finland’s 100th anniversary of the country’s independence from Russia at a gala dinner that was to be held at the Cherokee Town and Country Club in Buckhead on Dec. 6, Jaako Laajava, the former Finish ambassador to the U.S. and the U.K., was persuaded to meet with a roundtable of supporters of the World Affairs Council for lunch beforehand.

The discussion was held at the law offices of Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP at the invitation of John Saunders, its honorary consul and a partner in the firm.

During the luncheon, Charles Shapiro, the president of the council, interviewed Mr. Laajava, who served Finland from 1972 with postings throughout Europe until his recent retirement.

Mr. Laajava played an important role in his lengthy career not only as an ambassador but in shaping Finland’s foreign and security policies as political director and undersecretary of state for foreign and security policy.

Given the widespread concern about Russia’s interference in U.S. elections and the fact that Finland shares an 800 mile border with it, much of the conversation turned to Finnish-Russian relations.

Although in 1939-40 Finnish troops successfully resisted a Russian invasion in what is known as the “Winter War,” it nevertheless was forced to cede roughly 10 percent of its land to establish peace with its Soviet neighbor. Since Russia has successfully taken over the Crimean peninsula and eastern portions of the Ukraine, the Finns might be concerned about further conflicts with its neighbor.

But Mr. Laajava emphasized Finland’s strong ties to Russia, its most important trading partner, and the many people-to-people relationships that have built up over the years including intermarriages.

Mr. Laajava acknowledged that he wouldn’t be attending the luncheon if it weren’t for the Finns who fought off the larger Red Army force, but that Finns generally welcomed Russian tourists who come annually because “it is clean, calm and safe, and we plan to keep it that way.”

Finland during the Cold War officially practiced neutrality and “Finlandization” came to refer to the practice of a smaller neighboring country abiding by a larger country’s foreign policy rules, while keeping its nominal independence and its own political system.

There, however, was no toadying to Russia in Mr. Laajava’s comments despite his positive view of the Russian people, their culture and the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

He said that he felt “Russia’s long-term prospects weren’t so good. Russia’s growth can’t be as high as they need it to be just by shoring up the oligarchy and spending on exports and weapons.”

Nevertheless, he tried to balance his comments by citing positive collaborations such as when Russian and Finnish environmental officials have collaborated to counter decades of pollution, degradation and neglect to the health of the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea.

“Partnerships are possible,” he said, adding that the brighter prospects in the immediacy following the collapse of the Soviet Union have dimmed considerably.

“Finland has had a lot of communication and contacts with Russia, even in the darkest moments of the Cold War,” he said. “With a lot of people-to-people contacts today. And it looked for a time that Russia would move to an area including liberal democracy with human rights and a transition of its political system into a more modern one.

“But since Putin’s second term we see many troubling things over the course of the entire world and one of the turning points was the issue of Crimea and its trapping of the eastern part of Ukraine. There are a number of tensions still there. They are dissatisfied with their position in the world and feel they have been badly treated. They want to reclaim their position and it’s difficult to see today how things are going to change.”

On the other hand while Finns are quizzical about developments in Russia, the Russians, he said, are “very happy” with their current relations and claim that they haven’t been affected by the sanctions.

“Their attitudes are worrisome to their neighbors and present tremendous challenges to their security,” he said. “We would like to see cooperative, productive development going on. Russia is a very important country for us always. We would like to develop greater relations but it’s very cumbersome these days. This is where we are; we are at kind of a standstill. There are many, many questions to resolve with many divisions and not just the hacking, but overall.”

Mr. Laajava was positive about his country’s involvement in the European Union, which it joined in 1995 with Austria and Sweden, and its growth domestic product at purchasing power parity of $42,300 compared to $26,900 in Russia (and $57,600 in the U.S.).

He spoke pridefully of Nokia, the Finnish multinational communications, information technology and consumer electronics company. At its peak in 2000 during the telecoms bubble, Nokia accounted for 4 percent of its GDP and 21 percent of total exports. It sold its mobile phone business to Microsoft in 2014.

While this sector of Nokia has lost its worldwide dominance, the company has expanded its businesses and helped spur an entrepreneurial ethos throughout the country resulting in the creation of many incubators for startup companies.

Although Finland suffered during the global economic downturn and hasn’t fully recovered with a drop in exports, its longterm prospects are generally positive due to its educational system that its widely admired.

Mr. Laajava said that the country was solidifying its relations with NATO while maintaining its independence, and was firmly attached to the E.U.

Despite global tensions, the relations between Finland and the Southeast remain strong due to the dependence of both on the forestry and related manufacturing industries.

Mr. Saunders was pleased to announce that more than 200 guests had registered for the gala dinner to be held that evening.