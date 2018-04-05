FleetCor Recognized for Major Canada Deal

FleetCor Technologies Inc., a Norcross company that helps customers manage fuel costs through payment cards, has been honored for its 2017 acquisition of a Canadian firm.

The company bought Cambridge Global Payments for $690 million last year as a way to beef up its cross-border payment processing capabilities, the latest in a series of acquisitions, investments and deals over the past few years in places like Brazil, Russia and Italy.

As its business went increasingly global, Fleetcor last year eclipsed $2 billion for the first time and closed 2017 with a $17 billion market capitalization, landing on the Forbes Global 2000 list at No. 1,523 and at No. 107 on the magazine’s list of Growth Champions. The company had posted profits of about $800 million in 2017.

Though the Cambridge deal closed last August, FleetCor and its advisers were recognized in mid-March by Canadian Dealmakers, a joint venture between Deloitte, The Globe and Mail, Lexpert, and Thomson Reuters.

The Technology Association of Georgia also this February ranked the company among its Top 40 for innovation in the state.

Learn more at www.fleetcor.com.