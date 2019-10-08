Fleetcor’s Payments Tech to Be Installed on All New Nissans Made in Brazil

October 8, 2019 | Trevor Williams

Sem Parar's tags will come pre-installed on an estimated 50,000 Nissan vehicles to be made in Brazil by the end of 2019. Photo: Fleetcor

Atlanta-based fintech firm Fleetcor has landed a new automotive partnership that will deepen its already significant reach in Brazil.

Each new Nissan made in the country will come with Fleetcor-owned Sem Parar’s RFID tags pre-installed, making it easier for customers to pay at toll booths, gas stations, parking decks and even McDonald’s restaurants with their connected vehicle.

More than 50,000 Nissans are expected to be made in Brazil this year, with the amount set to double by 2022.

The move shows how Fleetcor has extended the use cases for the RFID tags since acquiring Serviços e Tecnologia de Pagamentos, which operated as Sem Parar, in 2016 for just over $1 billion.

The connected solution was most widely used by long-haul trucks at toll booths in the past, but Sem Parar recently landed a deal with parking facility manager Estapar to enable acceptance at more than 1,300 lots around the country.

