They never overlapped, but now they’re forever interlinked.

Two former leaders of Georgia’s Tokyo office, their tenures separated by just a couple of years in the 1980s, were honored with the Japan-America Society of Georgia’s prestigious Mike Mansfield Award Wednesday at the organization’s annual dinner.

Though the awards were presented in December 2020, the pandemic prevented an in-person presentation.

At the time, Mr. Lancaster was dealing with his first bout of COVID-19 and “wasn’t able to muster the proper degree of enthusiasm for the occasion,” he said during an acceptance speech at the Piedmont Driving Club. “Tonight, I’m healthy and very glad to show everyone in person how grateful I have to receive this distinguished award.”

He added that having the formal presentation now fittingly coincides with the 50th anniversary of the state’s Japan investment recruitment office, its first overseas outpost.

Fellow Mansfield award winner Yumiko Nakazono joined the Tokyo office in 1989 — three years after Mr. Lancaster left — and was promoted to managing director five years later, where she would stay until her retirement in 2020.

While unable to attend the event in Atlanta, Ms. Nakazono sent a statement that was read aloud by Jim Whitcomb, the new chair of the Japan-America Society.

“I worked for state of Georgia’s Japan office for about 32 years, and the most valuable asset I had was the people I met both in the state of Georgia and in Japan,” Ms. Nakazono wrote. “Through my job, I realized that they were such nice, reliable and enjoyable people, and I cannot stop thinking that I couldn’t have accomplished anything if I wouldn’t have had those people in my job or in my life.”

Ms. Nakazono served under six Georgia governors.

Mr. Lancaster’s award was introduced by Jessica Cork, a vice president at YKK Corp. of America and the society’s recently departed chair.

She credited Mr. Lancaster with helping her find a community when she arrived in Atlanta in the early 2000s. Taking a job at Kubota, she was experiencing the double culture shock of returning to the U.S. from three years in Japan as well as moving to the South from New Hampshire.

Mr. Lancaster had been one of the founders in 1993 of the Yamabiko-kai, originally a committee of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, to foster connections between Japanese expats and Americans working for Japanese firms in the state. He was one of the first people Ms. Cork met here.

“Yamabiko-kai really became my home here,” she said.

Mr. Lancaster became both a mentor and an inspiration on the professional front, she said.

“I couldn’t believe his Japanese language ability. I really had never seen an American who had acquired his level of proficiency,” Ms. Cork said. “But I was really so excited to meet someone who had achieved what actually was my own dream, which was to build a career using Japanese language skills.”

Born to missionary parents in Japan, Mr. Lancaster grew up and was educated in the country before the family moved to Decatur during his high school years.

After college and a stint as a young interpreter for the TV manufacturer Quasar in Chicago, he joined Georgia’s economic development team to help recruit Japanese companies to the state, for a time with the help of his brother, George.

Day was hired up to lead the state’s Tokyo office for four years in the mid-1980s, a fruitful time for Japanese expansions to the U.S. More than 100 firms made the decision to land in Georgia during his tenure.

He returned to Atlanta in 1986, promptly joined the Japan-America Society and spent two more years with the state before going on to a career in consulting and real estate. He now serves as senior vice president for Japan Corporate Services at real estate firm NAI Brannen Goddard.

Tearing up during his remarks, Mr. Lancaster said that his wife, Yoko, was at least as deserving of the award for her time devoted to the society as “volunteer, administrative staff and as a wrangler of bulky, heavy, sweaty sumo suits at JapanFest when it was held at Stone Mountain.”

He described how the couple’s own fate was interwoven with the society, as they had been introduced by George Waldner the summer before Mr. Lancaster departed to lead the Georgia office in Tokyo. Then the Oglethorpe College dean of faculty, Mr. Waldner has been credited with helping to create the Japan-America Society of Georgia.

Mr. Lancaster added that he’d met his award’s namesake, Ambassador Mike Mansfield, a few times in Tokyo. One memorable encounter came during a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce held at the embassy. As was his custom, the ambassador started meeting by pouring coffee for everyone present.

Day Lancaster recounts memories from his time leading the state of Georgia’s office in Tokyo and working to build the state’s economic ties with Japan. Credit: Consulate General of Japan

“The gracious humility and commitment to servant leadership that he demonstrated was very inspiring to me,” Mr. Lancaster said.

Born in 1903, Mr. Mansfield was a congressman and senator from Montana who went on to have a prolific diplomatic career.

He was appointed U.S. envoy to Japan by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. The appointment was renewed by President Ronald Reagan, and Mr. Mansfield stayed in the position for 10 years, making him the longest-serving ambassador ever to hold the post.

The Japan-America Society created the award in 1985 to honor two recipients, one from Georgia and one from Japan, each year.

See all winners below, including three Georgia governors, former President Carter and many executives from both Japan and Georgia:

To officially inaugurate the annual dinner, Mr. Lancaster joined new Japan-America Society chair Mr. Whitcomb, Japanese Consul General Mio Maeda and Mary Waters, deputy commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s International Trade Division, on stage to participate in a kagami biraki, or “opening the mirror,” ceremony.

Leaders invited guests to join a Georgia delegation to the Southeast United States Japan Alliance conference in Tokyo Oct. 12-14, after which the state plans to host a celebratory reception marking 50 years of its continuous representation in the country.