Fresher Canadian Potatoes Coming to Atlanta Via $22M Distribution Center

Canada’s EarthFresh Farms is spending $22 million to open a high-tech packing plant and distribution center near the Atlanta airport in College Park, getting its potatoes to southern customers more quickly.

The Burlington, Ontario-based company is the latest food distribution center clustered in Atlanta’s budding Aerotropolis region, as well as the second major Canadian produce firm to invest in Georgia in recent years.

Pure Hothouse Foods Inc., which grows fruits and vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes in high-tech, hydroponic greenhouses, said it would put a $105 million facility on 75 acres in Peach County in 2017.

The EarthFresh facility will employ 100 people and will be up and running by September. The company cultivates 15,000 acres of its own potato varieties and sources from 38 states and nine Canadian provinces. It also distributes carrots and onions.

The news comes in advance of a big few months for Canada’s trade ties with the South.

Eight companies are joining the Canada booth at the FinTech South conference April 23, the same day Export Development Canada, the nation’s counterpart to the Export-Import Bank of the United States, will hold an executive forum and a forecasting event leading up to its April 24 Atlanta launch.

The Southeast U.S. Provinces Alliance is set to meet in Montreal June 2-4, bringing together smaller suppliers with massive anchor companies like Bombardier, Hydro-Quebec and Michelin.

Global Atlanta is also set to host Canadian Consul General Nadia Theodore for a Consular Conversation luncheon and interview on May 2.