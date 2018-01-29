Georgia Would Be Among States With Highest Cost of NAFTA Exit 

Georgia would be among the states hit hardest in the event NAFTA negotiations end without reaching a new deal.

No NAFTA could cost Georgia $3.5 billion to $6.7 billion in economic output per year, according to a new study on the impact of a so-called “hard” exit from the North American trade deal released ahead of the sixth round of talks in Montreal.

Top trade officials from the U.S., Mexico and Canada wrapped up the week with a press conference in which they guardedly cited “progress” but noted that many sticking points remain as they enter the gauntlet of the final few rounds.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of a deal he has derided as an American job-killer, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has taken a tougher line in recent talks, calling for a provision that would raise the requirement for local content in cars and an end to an investment dispute-settlement mechanism embedded in NAFTA. The U.S. has also proposed a “sunset” clause that would require the deal to be renegotiated every five years.

Speculation that the Trump administration could pull out of the deal has fostered opposition from business leaders, many of whom cheered on Mr. Trump’s recent tax overhaul.

The report commissioned by the pro-trade lobbying group Business Roundtable saw the probability of a NAFTA dissolution as high enough to examine potential outcomes.

Conducted by research firm The Trade Partnership LLC, the study looked at two scenarios in which talks end with no deal and NAFTA is dissolved.

The first (Scenario A) assumes that the U.S. imposes duties in line with World Trade Organization obligations under “most-favored nation” status. These would be higher than the near tariff-free environment under NAFTA. Canada and Mexico would reciprocate with the U.S. but continue to trade between themselves on a duty-free basis under NAFTA rules.

The second (Scenario B) keeps everything the same but instead assumes Mexico gets spiteful and imposes “bound tariffs” — the highest the WTO allows it to charge countries not covered under its many free-trade agreements. Across all products, the average tariff would be an estimated 37 percent.

Nationally, the U.S. would face a drop in economic output by 0.6 percent ($119 billion) to 1.2 percent ($231 billion) for each of the first five years of this new normal, shedding between 82,000 and 157,000 jobs depending on the scenario. After 10 years, the study estimates that the U.S. would see baseline economic output 0.2 percent lower than it would enjoy under the current status quo.

A state-by-state analysis shows that Georgia would be among the top states bearing the brunt of this shift. The state would see its GDP dip by $3.5 billion to $6.8 billion, with job losses of between 56,436 and 111,743 as exports to two of its top three trade partners plummet. Beyond drastic drops in state exports to Canada and Mexico, Georgia would also see its exports to the rest of the world decline by as much as a billion dollars under the harsher Scenario B:

Meanwhile, China would gain up to 2 million jobs as a result of shifting trade patterns and supply chains, the analysis concluded.

Find the full report here.