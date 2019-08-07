Georgia Indian Groups to Help Welcome Prime Minister Modi to Texas

August 7, 2019 | Trevor Williams

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to community leaders in Washington in 2017. Viren Mayani (second row, orange jacket) was there, taking it all in and wrote a report for Global Atlanta.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent re-election wasn’t met with the same breathless optimism as when he swept into power in 2014. 

Some blame stalled progress on economic reforms and worries about his Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindu nationalist bent. 

Still, his sound victory at home and his acceptance by the Indian diaspora in the United States show that a majority remain broadly favorable toward Mr. Modi, who came into office promising a new, responsive government and undertaking an ambitious program to raise India’s global profile. 

That optimism will find an outlet next month during a visit by the prime minister to Houston. He will be in the U.S. to attend the United Nations General Assembly and speak at the body’s climate change summit. It’s unclear whether Mr. Modi will meet with President Donald Trump, who rankled India in June by removing preferential tariff treatment on $5.6 billion in goods. 

The “Howdy Modi” rally Sept. 22 is organized by the Texas India Forum and is being promoted by a variety of Indian-American organizations around the country, including 10 groups in Georgia. 

Below are the groups registered as supporters for the event: 

Indian Association of Greater Athens
Athens
Vedas World Inc
Atlanta
SEWA International – Atlanta
Atlanta
Hindu Friends of Atlanta
Atlanta
United States Hindu Alliance
Atlanta
Overseas Friends of BJP – Atlanta
Atlanta
The Gandhi Foundation of USA (GFUSA)
Atlanta
Ekal Vidyalaya USA (Atlanta Chapter)
Atlanta
Indian Friends of Atlanta
Atlanta
Indian Professionals Network
Atlanta

See more about how Atlantans connected with Mr. Modi during visits undertaken during his first term here: Atlantans Inspired by Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Washington Visit

Learn more about the event at www.howdymodi.org.

