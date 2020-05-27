Georgia Maps Manufacturers of Critical Supplies for Fighting COVID-19

The Georgia Department of Economic Development has upgraded its list of suppliers of critical supplies for fighting COVID-19 pandemic to dynamic statewide map.

Released in early May as a downloadable PDF, the list is now easier to quickly navigate: It’s searchable by company and can filter providers of products from gloves to face shields, air purifying machines, hand sanitizer and many more. Clicking on a category reveals list of addresses and website for each related Georgia-based supplier.

Some 240 companies have been listed so far, and the state is still taking submissions from companies with the ability to make or distribute relevant products, even if outside their traditional portfolio (think whiskey distillers making hand sanitizer), at https://www.georgia.org/covid19response

View the map/directory here, or download the detailed PDF here.