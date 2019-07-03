Georgia State To Offer Three-Day Blockchain Strategy Program

Learn the fundamentals of blockchain technology, how to use it to create revenue and profit, and develop blockchain-enabled use cases and business models for your company at this July 31-Aug. 2 program offered by Georgia State University. Learn more.

Editor’s note: The below is a sponsored post written by the staff of the Robinson College of Business.

Although blockchain is best known as the technology behind bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, this distributed ledger technology is transforming business in more than 50 industries.

It also is driving innovation, business model creation and new ventures. According to a recent forecast from Gartner, business value added by blockchain will grow to more than $176 billion in 2025, then surge to exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030.

The Robinson College of Business has partnered with technology strategist Roop Singh to offer Blockchain Strategy for Business Leaders at Georgia State University’s Buckhead Center, a three-day program taking place Wednesday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 2.

Mr. Singh, founder and principal of Intuit Factory, a blockchain consulting and education firm, is renowned for his ability to help others understand complex business processes. He is an in-demand trainer and coach, helping Fortune 100 clients understand and implement blockchain.

“By the conclusion of Blockchain Strategy for Business Leaders, participants will be competent in building blockchain-enabled pilots and business models for their companies,” according to Singh.

The 13-module program includes blockchain technology, smart contracts, innovation strategy, ecosystem development, blockchain architecture, privacy and security, tokenization and venture design.

To register for the program, please visit https://robinson.gsu.edu/blockchainstrategy/.