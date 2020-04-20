Georgia’s Europe Day Celebration to Move Online; Organizers Seek Input From Potential Attendees

Often hosted as a breakfast or luncheon, an annual celebration of Georgia’s ties to the European Union is moving online amid this year’s pandemic, and the organizers are asking their constituents and members what content they’d like to see covered.

The May 7 Europe Day webinar will launch at 10 a.m., organized by the Dutch, French, German, Irish, Belgian and Greek diplomatic offices and chambers.

Surprisingly, last year’s event at the Metro Atlanta Chamber steered clear of focusing on Brexit, which seemed to loom over every discussion of European unity in 2019. This year’s Europe Day, meanwhile, will be the first held after the United Kingdom’s official exit from the bloc Jan. 31.

The consulates and chambers have spun up a survey of European-based companies to ascertain the size and industry, as well as how they’ve dealt with the operational challenges posed by efforts to stem COVID-19.

