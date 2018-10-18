Atlanta companies looking to do business in Brazil can gain free insight from an experienced eye Oct. 30, though the lens might be decidedly German.

The German-American Chamber of Commerce South in Atlanta is set to host an official from its counterpart organization in Sao Paulo, the German-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to help companies understand how to find suppliers or distributors or set up operations in the world’s eighth largest economy, a highly industrialized nation of 200 million people.

Ricardo Castanho, director of market entry and business development, will share insights from his decade of experience interfacing between German companies and the Brazilian market at the all-day event. Admission is free but registration is required.

This isn’t the first time that the local German chamber has leaned on its overseas sister organizations for the benefit of its members.

The chamber has led trips to Mexico to check out the growth of the automotive sector, given that many German firms — even the big car manufacturers themselves — have locations in both Mexico and the Southeast U.S.

Mr. Castanho’s visit will come two days after Brazilians pick their next president in a runoff election Oct. 28.

The event will be held at the German chamber’s offices on Howell Mill Road.

Learn more and sign up here.