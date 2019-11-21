‘Global Culture’ Helps Atlanta Land a European Software Unicorn

Data intelligence software proivder Collibra, based in Brussels, is set to create 200 jobs at its second U.S. office in Atlanta, drawn by the city’s tech talent and “global culture.”

Executives said these attributes reflected the values of a fast-growing company that recently raised $100 million at more than a billion-dollar valuation and has set up a widespread international presence. Collibra has offices across Europe in Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Czech Republic and Poland. It also has bases in New York and Australia.

“As one of the fastest growing (software as a service) companies, it was crucial for Collibra to expand to a new location that featured a leading tech community, diverse talent pool and vibrant global culture,” Felix Van de Maele, cofounder and CEO for Collibra, said in a news release. “We found that and more in Atlanta, and we are thrilled for Atlanta to be home to our second office in the US.”

Collibra offers a cloud-based platform that helps connect companies’ IT departments with those making business decisions, removing silos and unlocking the business value of internal and external data.

The company is the third European investor to pledge it would put down roots in the City of Atlanta this year. That includes a decision by the Germany-based Kion Group to put the headquarters of its logistics and supply-chain software subsidiary, Dematic, in Midtown. That $30 million investment is set to create 230 jobs.

The news from Collibra also follows last month’s announcement that Canada’s Rangle would set up an Atlanta office, hiring 30.

Foreign tech firms are waking up to Atlanta’s potential as an entry point into the U.S. market amid a sustained push by boosters for global recognition, particularly in the tech space. Collibra currently counts 400 enterprise customers, but Atlanta’s ample roster of corporate nameplates also makes it a potential pool of prospects. Cox Automotive is listed as a Collibra client.

No timeline was announced for the creation of 200 new jobs, but as of this writing, 16 Atlanta positions are open on the company’s career website.