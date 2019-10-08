GLOBE Export Award Applications Open

The Georgia Department of Economic Development has opened applications for its yearly celebration of export achievement.

GLOBE Awards — Georgians Leveraging Opportunities By Exporting — are given to companies based in the state that have expanded into a new country in a given year.

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 1, with companies needing to show that they found customers in at least one new market during the 2018 calendar year to qualify.

Awardees are to be announced in late November or early December. The award isn’t open only to manufacturers; previous winners have included media organizations, food companies and even professional service providers and schools.

Often, the state announces winners while its trade representatives from 12 countries around the world are visiting Atlanta, usually in March. In the past, winners have had the chance for a photo opp with the governor.

The application deadline comes just before the Metro Atlanta Chamber and its partners hold its annual Metro Atlanta Export Challenge pitch competition, where $5,000 first-round winners will have a chance to show how that seed money benefited their global sales operations. At stake are three more prizes of $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000. That event is to be held Nov. 14 and will also serve as an intro session for companies interested in taking next year’s challenge.

To learn more about the GLOBE Awards, to apply or to see a list of the 40 winners from 2018, click here.