Governor Helps Open Brazilian-Owned Firearms Factory in Bainbridge 

It wasn’t his project at the outset, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made it all the way down to the southwestern corner of the state for the grand opening of a Brazilian-owned gun factory in Bainbridge.

Taurus USA, which makes pistols and other firearms, was one of the earliest announcements in somewhat of a Brazilian investment spree in south Georgia that kicked off during Gov. Nathan Deal’s time in office.

Mr. Deal in 2018 was late to his own manufacturing awards luncheon because he was attending a public announcement of the $22.5 million investment that should create 300 jobs in 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space. He said the project was 15 years in the making. Taurus is a subsidiary of Taurus Armas, S.A., a publicly traded company in Brazil.

Mr. Kemp acknowledged Mr. Deal’s role in recruiting the company during the event, but also said his government is “laser-focused on bringing projects of regional significance to communities wanting to grow.”

Despite its internal troubles (and perhaps in part because of them) Brazil continues to be a strong source market for investment in Georgia, which has an office in Brazil assisting exporters from the state.

Earlier this month quartzite countertop manufacturer Guidoni Group announced that it would put a $96 million factory in Telfair County.

