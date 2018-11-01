GSU Center Improving Access to Language Instruction Sees Grant Renewed

A Georgia State University center that helps improve equitable access to world-language instruction has had its funding renewed for the next four years.

The Center for Urban Language Teaching and Research, or CULTR, will see $640,000 disbursed by the U.S. Department of Education from 2018 through 2022.

CULTR is one of 16 National Foreign Language Resource Centers established at U.S. universities starting in 1990 and remains the only one in the Southeast U.S. According to its website, CULTR’s existence is owed to the fact that underfunded urban schools often cut “non-essential” programs like foreign-language classes first, despite the fact that culturally competent workers are in high demand.

The center provides research on improving access to language instruction, particularly among students of disadvantaged backgrounds. It also holds teacher workshops, a World Languages Day information fair on career options, as well as networking luncheons with stakeholders in the city’s business and educational communities.

For more information, visit https://cultr.gsu.edu.