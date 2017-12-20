Habitat Seeks Volunteers for Dominican Republic Build

The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity is seeking 12 local volunteers to help build homes in the Dominican Republic March 10-17.

Volunteers will work alongside a family to lay a foundation, install windows and doors, paint and add finishing touches to a 300-square-foot house in a province about three hours from the capital, Santo Domingo.

The global nonprofit Habitat for Humanity International is also based in Atlanta, but the local affiliate is one of the largest of 1,500 across the U.S. It mainly works build homes in Atlanta, but Lisa Gordon, Atlanta Habitat’s president and CEO, spearheaded its inaugural trip to the Caribbean last year.

Here or abroad, Habitat’s model encourages participation by the families who will live in the homes and fosters interaction between them and volunteers who show up to build. The Global Village trips add a greater cross-cultural dimension, also allowing time for a bit of sightseeing. Habitat International has a long list of such trips scheduled for 2018, with destinations ranging from Argentina to Nepal to Vermont.

No Spanish language ability is required for Atlanta Habitat’s March trip. Volunteers are encouraged to raise the $1,700 needed to cover the cost. Deadline for signups and deposits is Dec. 31.

