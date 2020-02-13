Host Families Sought for German Exchange Program

An exchange program that is entering its sixth year bringing technical trainees to study and work at Atlanta schools and companies is seeking host families in Atlanta and Kennesaw for its 2020 edition.

The Joachim Herz Stiftung has brought more than 150 Azubis (apprentices) to Atlanta since 2014, giving them an immersive cultural and educational experience not always available to students pursuing fields outside liberal arts.

They attend two weeks of classes at Kennesaw State University or technical colleges before fanning out to contribute to the operations of metro-area companies for two to three months.

The interns all have contracts with companies back home in Germany, and their positions in Atlanta must be at least 32 hours per week with no more than 20 percent of their time spent on unskilled or clerical work.

The foundation is based in Hamburg, Germany, the city from which its namesake hailed. The late Mr. Herz was part of the family that built the Tchibo Coffee brand, but he branched out into international real estate, finding a second fortune in the blossoming Atlanta market. His family still owns a farm in Covington.

The Azubis Go USA program is operated under an agreement with the Bavarian Ministry of Education.

To share your home with an intern, contact Iris Schulz at 404-594-1793 or by email here.

Learn more about the program in this 2015 story.