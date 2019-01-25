Indian Ambassador Slated to Speak in Atlanta Jan. 30 

Atlanta is playing host to Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla Jan. 30 as he makes one of his first speeches outside the Beltway since presenting his credentials to President Donald Trump just two weeks ago.

The Atlanta Council on International Relations made the request via new Consul General Swati Kulkarni, who immediately obliged by setting up the engagement.

ACIR as of Wednesday was still accepting registrations for the event, which is set to be held at the Capital City Club downtown.

After addressing U.S.-India relations, Mr. Shringla is also reportedly planning to visit companies like Coca-Cola Co. that serve as major investors in his country.

The ambassador has a 35-year diplomatic career that includes postings in Paris, Hanoi and Tel Aviv.

In an ironic twist, Global Atlanta will have a reporter traveling in India during the ambassador’s visit looking into Atlanta’s ties with the country on fintech and manufacturing, as well as seeking to understand the prospects for further inbound investment.

Learn more about the event here.

Story ideas for our India trip? Send them to twilliams@globalatlanta.com.