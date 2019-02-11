Irish Startup Picks Savannah Through ‘Tradebridge’ Program

An Irish startup that promises to enhance the recreational boating experience through experiential and social apps and hardware has picked Savannah as its beachhead for the U.S.

Raceix believes the U.S. will be the top market for consumer products it plans to introduce here by 2020, which allow boaters to track their trips and share photos and videos of their outings on the water.

When looking at potential office locations, it didn’t have to go far: Economic development groups in southeastern Ireland’s Wexford County and Savannah in recent years established the Tradebridge program, whereby they promote each other’s locales to promising companies looking for market-entry help.

Already Irish firms selling tonic water and steel products have looked into using the avenue to sell more in the U.S. Five Savannah companies including Savannah Bee Co. and Wet Willies visited Wexford last November, reciprocating a Wexford trip a month earlier, during which Irish company Survipod landed a distribution deal in Savannah, according to the Savannah Morning News (paywall).

Raceix co-founder Stuart Walker said in the news release that the program created a smooth conduit for his company to access the U.S.

“The practical and ‘can-do’ approach from Tradebridge made our selection a very simple one, and we’re extremely grateful to the teams in Wexford and Savannah for making this happen,” Mr. Walker said.

Raceix is a graduate of the Enterprise Ireland entrepreneurial programs. The government organization is a partner along with the Wexford Enterprise Centre and Wexford County Council on the Tradebridge initiative, run on the Savannah side by the World Trade Center Savannah, which is housed at the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Learn more about Raceix as www.raceix.com and about the program at https://wexsavtradebridge.com.