Israel Chamber Works Remotely, Preps for Move Amid Covid-19 Shutdown 

Conexx, the American Israel Business Connector in Atlanta, is continuing to work remotely amid the coronavirus shutdown in an effort to prepare to support companies after the outbreak’s eventual ebb.

The is getting ready for transitions in both location and leadership, chairman Randall Foster and interim President Adam Feinberg said in an email to members that noted the vital importance of the organization’s work during a time of uncertainty:

It’s important that Conexx remain agile and lean over the next few months as our mission to connect Americans and Israelis in business continues. We remain busy speaking with both U.S. and Israeli companies by telephone. We are packing up our office in anticipation of our move to our new office at Spaces, 1 Concourse Parkway NW, at the end of April. We continue to operate in the best interest of our employees, members, stakeholders and partners who are all top of mind.

The letter points out that the 30-year-old organization has shown unwavering support of Israel throughout its history, particularly in fostering its business ties with the Southeast U.S. (It started in the 1990s as the American-Israel Chamber of Commerce Southeast.)

That continues even as Israel shuts its borders to foreign travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country of 8 million people is home to 1,400 confirmed cases, with one so far resulting in the death of the patient.

“Israel is facing significant challenges from COVID-19. Our work is even more important at this time, and we are committed to do our part to support her,” Conexx leaders wrote in the letter, which also points to various news sources and portals within Israel where people can get the latest information. In English:

For more on legal and business implications, Conexx also referred members to a portal run by the law firm of Israeli member Ron Sitton: Fischer, Behar and Chen.

Conexx plans to resume programming as soon as it’s safe to do so. The organization is taking calls with questions at 404-843-9426.