Israeli Artificial Intelligence Firm to Open Atlanta Office

Kryon Systems, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based provider of robotic-related software, is to open offices in Atlanta and New York to provide growing demand for its process automaton (RPA) solutions.

According to a Jan 18 news release, the company’s solutions offload “the repetitive, soul-crushing processes to a digital workforce” to increase productivity, reduce error rates and lower operating costs.

The company’s platform enables back-office and administrative tasks to be passed easily between its software and its digital employees.

In October, the company announced that it had closed $12 million in funding, led by Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) and Vertex Ventures, enabling it to accelerate its research and development as well expand its global sales.

The company currently has 57 employees, according to published reports, but plans to rapidly expand its sales, marketing, business development and support staffs.

Kryon Systems forecasts that the market for RPA services is to reach $5 billion by 2024 enabling a workforce of digital employees to conduct internal processes more productively.

Its CEO, Harel Tayeb, has said that the company also will be opening offices in Asia and Europe.