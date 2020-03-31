Israeli Consulate Plans Virtual Covid-19 Town Hall April 2

The Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta has set a virtual town hall this Thursday, April 2, at 3 p.m. to answer questions about passports, travel, consular services and more during the coronavirus outbreak.

When social distancing guidance from the state of Georgia kicked in earlier in March, the consulate said on Twitter that it would be reducing its in-person presence and handling inquiries remotely, with urgent cases requiring physical access at the consulate by appointment only. In the Global Atlanta guide to consular services during the outbreak, Israel’s consulate pointed people to its website for further information.

But this online event hosted on Facebook Live with Deputy Consul General Alex Gandler will welcome specific questions from constituents, from Israeli expats working here in Atlanta to the local Jewish community and beyond.

Questions should be submitted in advance on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

See the event page on Facebook here.