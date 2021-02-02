Italian Chamber Becomes Latest Binational to Partner with Gwinnett

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce last week signed the latest in a streak of collaborative agreements with binational chambers of commerce, partnering with a group focused on driving Italian investment in the region.

The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast is based in Miami, but its new and growing Georgia chapter has intensified its efforts to bring attention to the contingent of some 60 Italian companies operating in the state.

Two major foreign investment projects recruited in 2020 were Italy-based — Kysor-Warren Epta in Columbus and La Regina Atlantica in Alma — but Gwinnett is the epicenter for the state’s Italian investment activity.

“We are very pleased to partner with the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and to establish a collaboration that is mutually beneficial for our respective members,” said Eugenio Fumo, vice president of the Italy-America chamber’s Georgia chapter. “More Italian companies call Gwinnett County home than any other county in Georgia.”

While Italian chamber members will be better connected with business in Gwinnett, Mr. Fumo noted that his organization will help the local business community deepen its ties within the Italian market.

Not that Gwinnett has ignored Italy: Over the years, economic development leaders have taken multiple investment missions to the country where Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino can trace his family heritage.

“The Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett look forward to advancing our relationship with Italian businesses here and in Italy,” Mr. Masino said in the news release, praising newly appointed Honorary Consul Filiberto Calascibetta for longstanding efforts to foster investment.

A principal at accounting firm Rödl & Partner USA, which works heavily with European (especially German) firms, Mr. Calascibetta traveled with the Gwinnett Chamber on a 2017 recruitment mission to the country.

The MOU commits bth sides to hosting two joint events per year, offer reciprocal membership pricing on events, promote exchanges of visits and delegations and more.

Global Atlanta will introduce Mr. Fumo of the chamber and Honorary Consul Calascibetta during a free, virtual Consular Conversation with Italian Consul General Cristiano Musillo (Miami) on Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. [Learn more about the event here: COVID Consular Conversations: Italy]

For background, read: Italian Investors Sing Georgia’s Praises

Over the past 18 months, the Gwinnett chamber has signed MOUs with the Korean-American Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta-Georgia and the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

On Jan. 21, the same day as the Italy-America Chamber signing, Gwinnett announced that the following internationally oriented organizations would have ex officio seats on the chamber’s board of directors:

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia (JCCG)



Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce



Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce (GVACC)



German American Chamber of Commerce



Chinese Business Association of Atlanta (CBAA)



Latin American Association



Doug Jenkins, Georgia Power’s Metro North region director, was installed as the chamber’s new chairman at the event, held physically and virtually.

“We want to be the home to business leaders of all genders, age and ethnic background,” Mr. Masino said at the board meeting. “This is not a one-year effort. We have more work to do to effectively represent our community, the 37th most diverse county in the U.S.”

He previously told Global Atlanta that the German and Japanese chambers were added thanks to the presence of more than 100 companies from each country in the county, while the others were selected mainly due to their large heritage populations.