Italy’s Rivacold Picks Gwinnett for $5M Plant

Rivacold, an Italian manufacturer of refrigeration systems, is investing $5 million to set up its first U.S. factory in Buford.

The move will mean 140 jobs for the community, including skilled manufacturing positions, according to a news release from Partnership Gwinnett.

The Montevecchio, Italy-based firm’s compressor systems and condensing units are used in the food, retail, medical, dairy and other sectors — anywhere industrial-scale cooling is required. The company is part of the Vitri Alceste Group, which also owns refrigerator and air conditioner manufacturer Vitrifigo and has about 1,200 employees globally spread throughout its subsidiaries.

Rivacold North American President Doug Schmidt said the company prides itself on customizing its cooling solutions for the desired application. That requires being close to the customer.

“Throughout our experience, we’ve learned that the only way to serve customers properly is to have local design and manufacturing to meet the rapidly changing demands of our customer base. For that reason, we are excited to announce our commitment to the North American market, the State of Georgia, and Gwinnett County with the opening of our production facility this summer in Buford,” Mr. Schmidt said in the release.

Mr. Schmidt is no stranger to Gwinnett County. Up until a few years ago he worked as the commercial sales manager at Embraco, a Brazil-based compressor company with a warehouse in Duluth.

Gwinnett is home to many of the 60-plus Italian facilities in Georgia. Italy’s consul general recently visited Atlanta as part of the country’s most recent effort to deepen those connections with the goal of mutual benefit: boosting Italian firms’ global competitiveness while creating local jobs.