Japan-America Society Names 2021 Mansfield Award Winners 

Two mainstays of Georgia’s engagement with Japan are being honored in 2021 for their long-term commitment to the state’s economic ties with the country.

Yumiko Nakazono, who recently retired after 30 years as the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s investment representative in the country, will join Day Lancaster, senior vice president of Japan corporate services at NAI Brannen Goddard, will receive this year’s Mike Mansfield Awards.

The annual honor bestowed by the Japan-America Society of Georgia is named after the late U.S. senator who was appointed by President Jimmy Carter as ambassador to Japan in 1977.

Established in 1985, the award recognizes outstanding efforts to foster goodwill between the two countries.

Japan-America Society Chair Al Hodge praised both recipients as embodying the ethic behind the award, consistently offering their assistance to the society while providing links for the state with Japan.

“Yumiko and Day are always modest, loyal, professional and personal, and our board of directors and members are grateful for their many actions on our behalf,” Mr. Hodge said in a news release, adding that Mr. Lancaster was “first in” for Georgia in Japan, while Ms. Nakazono offered “extraordinary” stewardship of the state’s interests there.

Mr. Lancaster was born in Japan to missionary parents and lived there until graduating high school. After college, he worked for two electronics companies before joining the then-Georgia Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism, where he worked eight years. More than four were spent as head of the state’s Tokyo office, form which he helped attract more than 100 companies to Georgia. He later joined a cross-cultural training firm before taking up his career in real estate.

“I am a long-time admirer of Ambassador Mansfield and had the privilege of meeting him while in Tokyo as Georgia’s representative and was able to observe his depth of character firsthand. So, I am particularly humbled and honored to be the American recipient of the 2021 Mike Mansfield Award,” Mr. Lancaster said in the release.

Ms. Nakazono served under six Georgia governors, becoming managing director of the state’s Tokyo office five years after joining in 1989.

In a recent Global Atlanta interview, she said one of the most rewarding aspects of her career was receiving messages of thanks from the many Japanese companies who succeeded in the state during her tenure, employing thousands of Georgians.

A formal presentation of the awards is to be held in person at a year to be determined date this year, COVID-19 permitting.

To learn more about the awards and their namesake, Mr. Mansfield, visit www.JASGeorgia.org/Mansfield-Awards.

