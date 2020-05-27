Japan-Owned Plastics Manufacturer to Hire 15 in Covington Expansion

Mytex Polymers U.S. Corp. is set to invest $7 million to add a production line in an existing 140,000-square-foot plastics facility in Covington, creating 15 new jobs.

The move comes as the company is seeing increased demand for its long glass polypropylene, a reinforced resin used mostly for car parts.

The company is based in Jeffersonville, Ind., but landed in Newton County when it merged with Comusa LLC, another plastics firm, in 2018. The companies had worked together since 2014, when they both joined Japan Polypropylene Corp., the Tokyo-based parent joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. and JNC Corp.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Newton County. The area has a talented workforce, and we look forward to having individuals join our team. We appreciate the support of the local municipalities and look forward to continuing a successful partnership over the coming years,” said Yasuhiro Mochizuki, Mytex Polymers U.S. Corp president, said in a news release issued by the office of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Serra Hall, senior project manager for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said the county was excited to welcome Mytex’s “expertise in the polymer market” and praised its use of rail lines adjacent to the facility.

See available jobs here.