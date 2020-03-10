Kennesaw Building Services Firm Doubles European Growth From Ireland Office

Rubicon Technical Services LLC, a Kennesaw firm which helps verify that building systems are functioning properly, in 2019 more than doubled sales out of the office it launched two years ago in Dublin, Ireland, to expand its global reach.

Rubicon Technical Services Europe completed projects in Ireland, Sweden, South Africa and China, contributing to a 50 percent growth in revenues for the parent company in just one year, bringing to 15 the total countries where it has commissioned data centers and completed technical projects.

Rubicon expanded hiring to support its growth, bringing on 40 new commissioning engineers. Veterans comprise more than 65 percent of its workforce, a hiring practice that earned the company a platinum award from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Data centers are a growth area for the company, which forecasts healthy IT spending globally in the coming years as companies build out new environments to comply with financial, privacy and health regulations in various regions. Rubicon also works with certifying bodies in the utility, alternative energy and telecommunications sectors.

Michael Perelstein, a director, said in a news release that the company is well positioned, given that the cost of maintaining systems is much lower than the potential risk of malfunction, particularly when critical IT infrastructure is at stake.

“Data centers are specialized environments and if not designed and maintained properly, they can quickly become a costly strain on all resources. That is why a quality/comprehensive commissioning program is essential to the success of a world-class data center project,” he said.

Learn more about the company at http://rubicontechservices.com/resources.