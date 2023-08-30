Another South Korean automotive supplier is deepening its roots in in Georgia as the Kia plant in West Point continues to expand.

Daesol Ausys, based in Incheon just south of Seoul, is set to make luggage boards and covers in a $72 million Harris County plant that will employ at least 140 workers, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a news release.

The supplier to Kia, Hyundai and General Motors is no stranger to the state. A sister company, Daehan Solution, invested $37 million to put a plant in West Point in 2008, promising 300 jobs. According to the Associated Press, it currently employs 350 and also has a factory near the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Ala.

Daesol Material Georgia LLC, set up a $35 million factory to make fiber padding in the Northwest Harris Business Park in 2017 and now employs 50 people, according to the AP.

The newest addition, Daesol Ausys, will land in the same business park and plans to launch production in December 2024.

It’s unclear from the release whether the investment is specifically related to the production of the Kia EV9, the electric SUV the auto maker has said will necessitate a $200 million upgrade to its plant.

On its website, Daesol Ausys lists only floor mats, package trays, sun visors, dash insulators and other standard interior parts in its catalogue, though the release notes that the company makes “motor and electric vehicle interior parts.”

