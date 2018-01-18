Korean Chamber Dinner to Focus on Economic Future of the Southeast

Two veteran, tried and true economists with decades of experience analyzing the Southeast’s economy will discuss a wide range of issues at the annual Southeast U.S. Korean Chamber of Commerce dinner the evening of Jan. 25 at the Kia Training Center in West Point, which will attract prominent members of Korean communities, economic developers and officials from Georgia and Alabama.

Dr. Donald Rataczak, founder and former director of the Economic Forecasting Center in the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University put the center on the map with his economic forecasts and can provide a 30-year perspective on the region’s development.

He has received many prestigious forecasting awards including the Annual Economic Forecasting Award for the most accurate U.S. Blue Chip economic forecast for a four-year period and has been ranked in the top five of prominent economic forecasters in a USA Today survey.

Dr. Rataczak is to be joined by Greg Miller, Sun Trust Banks Inc.’s senior economist who provides forecasts of the national economy, particularly concerning their impact on interest rates. He advises corporate and bank boards of directors as well as Sun Trust clients.

Given the dinner’s setting in the center of the Alabama-Georgia region that has benefited from Korean, Japanese and German automotive investments, attendees can expect to learn of the economists’ views concerning the future of that industry both here and abroad.

With ongoing talks to modify the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement, it will be interesting to learn if they think that the Trump administration’s interest in opening Seoul’s market to more American autos and auto parts is likely.

But don’t expect the economists to be commenting only on trade. Their in-depth experience in the local, state, regional and national economies and their perspective on contributions to the national economy from foreign direct investment should also be of interest. They may address developments in housing, retail, energy, tourism and convention-related sectors of the economy.

They also will be prepared to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of local labor markets and share the importance of entrepreneurial initiatives as well as the effect of pending immigration legislation on the region’s universities and farming sector.

It also would be interesting to learn of their perspectives on Atlanta‘s chances of being chosen as the site for new corporate offices of Amazon and/or Apple.

