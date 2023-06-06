The Southeast U.S.-Korean Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director who will use his marketing background to manage operations and promote a revamped membership program.

The chamber, which helps better connect the wave of Korean investors in the Southeast U.S. with the broader regional business community, has been operating for decades mostly with a volunteer executive committee.

Mr. Kim will provide day-to-day operational support as the chamber embarks on a new growth strategy, timed as Korean companies continue to pour billions of dollars of new investment into Georgia and other Southern states like Alabama, particularly in the automotive sector.

In a statement, Mr. Kim said he is “honored and excited” to join the chamber in this new capacity.

“I have always admired the chamber’s dedication to its mission of promoting awareness, understanding and cooperation in commerce to strengthen ties between Korea and the Southeastern United States,” Mr. Kim said in an email circulated by the chamber.

“As we move forward, my goal is to stay true to this mission while driving growth and fostering even deeper collaboration between businesses and cultures. I look forward to working closely with our members, community partners and stakeholders to build on the chamber’s achievements and create new opportunities for our members.”

The chamber Mr. Kim’s track record in marketing and cross-cultural initiatives played into his appointment.

“I have a lot of cultural diversity in my background,” Mr. Kim said in a phone call with Global Atlanta, citing his upbringing in China and the fact that he went to public schools in China, Korea and the U.S. before he attended Erskine College in South Carolina, where he graduated with degrees in psychology and music.

On the professional side, he has held a variety of marketing positions, both for financial advisory firms and now focused on business coaching. Before that, he worked for Korean excavator and forklift firm Doosan’s Atlanta operation in marketing and sales, where he saw how Korean firms manage their subsidiary operations with expatriates that are sometimes pulled in many directions.

Among its other activities, the Southeast U.S. Korean Chamber aims to be a “bridge” to help the growing cadre of Korean firms in the region — and the communities who welcome them — overcome cultural differences to smooth their transitions into the U.S.

The chamber is governed by a board of directors led by President Jae Kim of Aprio.

Learn more about the chamber here and see more detail on its the new membership levels here.