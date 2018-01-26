Korean Chamber’s Annual Meeting Optimistic About U.S. Economy, but Guarded About Future Prospects

The coming year is going to be a prosperous one for the U.S. economy, but at some point in the future the Pied Piper will have to be paid, according to two senior economists who spoke at the annual dinner of the Southeast U.S. Korean Chamber of Commerce held the evening of Jan. 25 at the Kia Training Center in West Point.

Dr. Donald Ratajczak, founder and former director of the of the Economic Forecasting Center in the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University who built a national reputation for his accurate forecasts, told the more than 120 attendees that he expects a 3.1 percent growth rate this year in comparison to 2.4 percent in 2017.

Due to tax cuts, he said, the economy may even grow at a rate of 4 percent. Yet all his evening forecasts weren’t positive including negative prospects for Atlanta landing the second headquarters of Amazon, which is being sought by 20 finalist cities including Atlanta.

“Atlanta is a true competitor for Amazon. We have about as much reason as expecting that we would win the Super Bowl. We’ll come close,” he predicted without specifically referring to the heart breaking 34-28 loss of the Atlanta Falcons to the New England Patriots in 2017.

Gregory Miller, senior economist at Sun Trust Banks Inc., said that he is “modestly more pessimistic” than Dr. Ratajczak about the prospects for the year. Yet he also credited the recently passed tax bill with perhaps boosting the growth rate to as high as 5 percent, with a more likely 3.75 percent rate.

Dr. Ratajczak honed in on what he describes as measuring “imbalances” in the economy to set his sights, including company inventories, the role of the Internet as a disruptor of retail outlets, savings rates, home values and equities. All indicate, he added, that the economy is not too far out of balance, except for the biggest bugaboo — the structural deficit.

Mr. Miller spoke more generally about future prospects but he repeatedly said that today’s economy “is different out there this time,” citing the mix of fundamentals, the passage of 10 years of expansion and the drama presented by the policy makers.

“It’s not just because Mr. Trump is in the White House,” he added. “The world is different. International boundaries, rules of foreign trade and immigration, We already have seen changes. The U.S. is taking issue with current trade policy, China is increasing its leadership role and we, until very recently, backed away from our leadership position in world trade. Even Britain has stepped away from the European Union.”

Dr. Ratajczak and Mr. Miller both focused on the importance of high tech with Mr. Miller saying that technological developments can no longer be considered as a separate sector, but rather “more of a characteristic of virtually all sectors. It’s the only activity you can’t get along without. If you aren’t doing tech you’re not doing business these days. That’s different.”

Dr. Ratajczak pointed to the extraordinary 10 percent leap that technology stocks made in just three weeks early in year. “That is a pace you normally see only at the beginning of economic recoveries,” he said. “It means this pace is unsustainable. If we keep this pace we will be overvalued.” Even with this view, he said that the stock market’s current overvaluation of 7 percent is tolerable and that it doesn’t become truly worrisome until there is a 10 percent overvaluation. However, he added, “That’s the direction in which we are moving.”

He further addressed the federal deficit. “People say we can grow our way out of it. You can’t grow out of it. It persists even at high levels of economic activity. We will have to pay for the tax cuts. At some point, when it gets to 4 percent of gross domestic product, Congress will get nervous. It already gets nervous at more than 3 percent.” He gave the deficit’s growth a maximum of six years before there will have to be a change in policy. “They aren’t going to extend the tax cuts. It ain’t going to happen.”

Both Dr. Ratajczak and Mr. Miller were on the same page when it came to the inevitability of the tax cuts being withdrawn and the cutting back on entitlements or ” benefits” as Mr. Miller called them.

And they both focused on the Southeast‘s labor market, pointing to its shortcomings. While the region’s workforce does attract people, they said, it remains tight. The universities are graduating capable future employees, but the Georgia kindergarten, middle and high schools rank nationally only in the upper 30s among states — an improvement, according to Dr. Ratajczak, only because 20 years ago Georgia’s schools were ranked among the middle 40s.

He cited poor early learning capabilities as one impediment to attracting a headquarters such as the one Amazon is contemplating. Another weakness he cited was a dearth of entrepreneurialism, due primarily to a lack of capital with the exception of support for medical devices and cyber security.

Both Dr. Ratajczak and Mr. Miller called on the region’s universities to play a more aggressive role in promoting entrepreneurialism. Mr. Miller went so far as to cite a program for eighth graders as the sort of exposure required to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and culture.

The two economists also admitted to being perplexed by the Trump administration’s policies, especially in regards to trade, making it difficult for them to judge their impact on the future.

Dr. Ratajczak said that he follows world economic development and trade closely, and that he thinks world gross domestic production is picking up while world trade is in decline. But with the U.S. government’s lack of specific trade policies it’s difficult, he said, for him to forecast their impact. “I guess you measure someone by their actions and not their words. Their words sound OK, but their actions could cause trouble,” he added.

During his opening remarks, Mr. Kim, Korea’s consul general for the Southeast, underscored his concerns about the negotiations surrounding the renegotiation of the U.S. Korea Free Trade Agreement. He also referred to with concern about the U.S. raising of tariffs against solar panels and washing machines and mentioned that he recently had visited the site of a new Hankook Tire Co. facility being constructed in Tennessee.

Before Jane Fryer, the outgoing president, formally passed over her responsibility to Jim Whitcomb, the chamber’s new president, the memory of Angie Levin was honored with the presentation of a check for her many years of service, with her husband Jay Levin, and their son Adam in attendance. Bob Kennedy, president of the Atlanta Council for International Relations where Mrs. Levin also served, accepted the check on the ACIR’s behalf.

