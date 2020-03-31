Kubota Shuts Down Georgia Factories Through April 13, Affecting 3,000-Plus Workers  

Japanese-owned Kubota, which makes tractors and industrial equipment, has shut down manufacturing at its two Georgia factories through April 13.

The two-week hiatus started March 31 and comes as manufacturers face uncertainty around their supply chains and concerns about keeping employees safe as governments mandate measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. From the company’s website:

This suspension of production will help us to ensure the health and safety of our team members and allow us to assess the COVID-19 situation as it affects our team members, their families and our supply chain.

Kubota’s factories in Gainesville and Jefferson cumulatively employ more than 3,000 people. One of Georgia’s steadiest Japanese investors and largest manufacturing employers, Kubota Manufacturing of America Corp. set up shop making tractor implements in Gainesville in 1988 and has expanded over time to create its current massive complex. The factory now makes small tractors and utility vehicles. The Osaka-based company last summer committed another $85 million to build an engineering facility on 300 acres next to its sprawling site.

Kubota Industrial Equipment was established in Jefferson in 2005 to assembles larger made-in-Japan tractors destined for the U.S. market. It also makes backhoes, loaders and tractor implements, employing more than 800 people.

Kubota joins other major manufacturers around the state hitting pause on their operations. Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia announced March 30 that it would pack up through the same date.