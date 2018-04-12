Mexico’s International Airports Introduce ‘Border Conrol’ Kiosks to Improve Security and Efficiency

Three international Mexican airports — those in Mexico City, Cancun and Los Cabos — have installed 100 new kiosks that are to use biometric technology that will capture fingerprints to verify passengers’ identifies of the close to 8 million arrivals anticipated in the first year of their operation.

SITA, the multinational information technology company providing IT and telecommunication services to the air transport industry, is providing the automated border control kiosks that are to securely identify Mexican citizens entering the country and those non-citizens who do not require a visa for entry.

While SITA’s announcement of the installations was made official near to the time that U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, a SITA spokesperson said that there was no correlation between the two announcements.

The kiosks are part of SITA’s iBorders Border Management integrated solution that has been developed, according to the company, “to improve the efficiency of borders by targeting resources at higher-risk travelers while speeding up processing for the low-risk majority.”

The passengers will be required to have their fingers scanned and once their identities are verified against the database of the National Institute of Immigration, they are to be given an all clear to enter the country. This process, SITA reports, is anticipated to reduce the time passengers spend in line by 40 percent.

The self-service kiosks already have been used by travelers entering the U.S., Canada and visa-waiver countries to complete their customs declaration forms on touch-screens as well as have their passports read and their fingerprints and facial images captured.

The kiosks were first tested at Boston’s Logan International Airport providing JetBlue’s biometric exit checks at the boarding gate. JetBlue initiated the “board in a snap” program allowing passengers the option of stepping up to a camera that verified their identifies without having to show a boarding pass, passport or any other papers.

SITA, a global air transport information and communications company, is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and operates in more than 200 countries. Its customers include airlines, airports, airfrieght and many other companies involved in the air transport industry. It’s North American headquarters is based in Atlanta.