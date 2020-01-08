NCR Buys British Software Firm for $131 million

Atlanta-based NCR Corp. has purchased Zynstra, a United Kingdom-based provider of software to the retail, hospitality and banking industries, for £100 million, or about $131 million.

The companies began working together years ago, but the relationship intensified last January when NCR engaged Zynstra to launch a virtualization platform focused on retail customers. Such platforms bridge stores’ existing hardware and IT with new software, often simplifying checkout and adding various options that can improve the customer experience.

NCR, which started life in Ohio as “National Cash Register” in 1884, continues to make hardware, from point-of-sale systems to ATMs and more. But the company has been pushing deeper into the software space and seeking to buy more technology as it grows.

It hasn’t been bashful about global tie-ups, from its innovation centers in India to its planned services center in Serbia to its 2012 purchase of Israel-based Retalix for $650 million.

NCR moved its headquarters to a gleaming new building in Midtown from Gwinnett County two years ago.

Zynstra is based in Bath, England, with offices in Clearwater, Fla., and Seattle.

NCR announced the acquisition Dec. 23.