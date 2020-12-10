Nestlé Purina Adding $550 Million Expansion to Hartwell Pet Food Plant

Nestlé Purina is expanding its pet food manufacturing plant in Hartwell to the tune of $550 million, a move that will create 130 jobs.

The Swiss-owned wet food facility opened last November oil the northeastern part of the state after the company committed to a investing $320 million and creating 240 jobs by 2023.

The latest announcement would augment the initial investment, bringing the total capital spend to $870 million as the company adds processing, packaging and warehouse capacity. Purina, which feeds 49 million dogs and 66 million cats each year, is building out its U.S. manufacturing presence to meet rising demand. The Hartwell plant makes flagship brands like Fancy Feast cat food.

The company also has a dry pet food plant in Fairburn that employs 400 people.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, a native of northeast Georgia, said Nestlé Purina “joins a long and distinguished list of Swiss businesses that have not only chosen to invest in the state, but have become part of the fabric of their adopted communities.”

Open jobs at the plant include maintenance technicians, information systems management assistant, controls technical specialist and more. Learn more and apply here.