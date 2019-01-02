New Brazilian Consul General Arrives in Atlanta From Sydney

Brazil’s new consul general, Carlos Henrique Moojen de Abreu e Silva, recently took up his post in Atlanta, crossing the world to move from the Southern Hemisphere to the Southeast U.S.

Before his arrival here, Mr. Abreu was consul general in Sydney. But he’s no stranger to the U.S. This will be his fourth posting in the country, the first coming in the early 1990s as deputy consul general in San Francisco. He has also served two stints in the Brazilian Embassy as Washington, the latest ending in 2013 after six years as minister-counselor, according to a curriculum vitae supplied by the consulate.

The Atlanta role will be Mr. Abreu’s first time leading a consulate in the United States. He replaces Maria Stela Pompeu Brasil Frota.

Mr. Abreu’s appointment comes soon after the election of new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose populist ideals and brash style have drawn comparisons to U.S. President Donald Trump. Mr. Bolsonaro took office on New Year’s Day, attracting a congratulatory tweet from Mr. Trump.

A graduate of Brazil’s diplomatic academies with courses in economic sciences and politics, Mr. Abreu spent two separate postings in the Brazilian embassy in Buenos Aires, as well as one in La Paz, Bolivia. He has published articles about currency issues in Argentina and the effects of rising U.S. interest rates on the world.

He is joined in Atlanta by his wife, Morgana Teixeira de Abreu e Silva, and one daughter.

Mr. Abreu is set to attend a Jan. 23 event hosted by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce Southeast. The annual economic forum recruits company executives and attracts academics to Atlanta to discuss the current state of affairs in South America’s largest economy.

A country of 200 million people and the world’s seventh largest economy, Brazil is coming off a time of considerable political and social upheaval that has made it somewhat less attractive for Georgia exports, which fell to $859 million in 2017 after peaking at nearly $1.4 billion in 2014.