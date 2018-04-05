New Canadian Beer Now Made With Georgia Technology

Equipment made by Rome, Ga.-based Hydro Dynamics is now helping a craft brewer in Canada get more from their hops.

March saw the release of the first brew made north of the border with Hydro Dynamics’ ShockWave Extractor, which uses cavitation technology in the brewing process to wring the taste out of hops, coffee, fruit or other flavorings. The benefit for brewers? Extracting the same flavor from less material, saving them money in a competitive market.

Toronto-based Radical Road Brewing Co. tested out the method on its Hi-Fi Cavitation Lactose IPA, which has a tropical fruit profile.

This is just the latest international win for the Hydro Dynamics, whose systems are also used in chemical processing, biodiesel reactors and other applications.

Doug Mancosky, an engineer with the company, said it also exported to Italy, Sweden and France and to a research institute in India last year.

“We’re also just sending a test unit today to a brewery over in Australia,” he added.

The company won a GLOBE Award March 20 by the Georgia Department of Economic Development for tapping into new markets in 2017.

The honor is fitting, given that the company was connected to its partner, Julian Holland at Global Beverage Co. in the province of Ontario, through the state’s Canada office.

Canada’s beer makers are no stranger to Atlanta. A delegation of craft brewers from five provinces visited the city last April to get a feel for American tastes and the market in the Southeast U.S.