Nominations Open for Savannah International Business Award 

The World Trade Center Savannah has opened the nomination process for its annual International Business of the Year award.

The award honors companies that excel in global trade and have a bent toward promoting cooperation between the U.S. and other countries. It can go to a locally based company or a foreign company with a subsidiary in the Savannah region.

Past winners include Canada-based DIRTT Environmental Solutions as well as local firms D.J. Powers, Gulfstream Aerospace and Savannah Bee Co.

WTCSav will name the winner at the Prosperity Through Trade luncheon held May 9 in Savannah, which will feature PricewaterhouseCoopers global COO Carol Sawdye as the keynote speaker.

Learn how to nominate here or get tickets for the luncheon here.