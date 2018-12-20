Norfolk Southern to Bring 850 Jobs to Atlanta With New Headquarters

For Atlanta, a city founded at the end of a rail line and now trading on its role as a corporate hub, Norfolk Southern’s recently announced headquarters relocation from its Virginia home may seem sweet enough.

But there’s a bit more extravagance to the deal: The company is bringing 850 jobs (500 relocated and 350 new positions) and spending an estimated $575 million, including the cost of building a new tower in Midtown that company leaders have reportedly said will help spur greater collaboration.

And beyond that, the company cleared the way for the deal by selling property downtown to CIM, the group developing a mixed-use project at the Gulch, a derelict patchwork of sunken parking lots downtown, according to a news release.

Norfolk Southern already employs more than 2,000 people in Midtown and decided to stay in that area, partly thanks to access to MARTA. It’s working with Cousins Properties to develop a site at 650 W. Peachtree St.

The company’s overall Georgia workforce exceeds 4,700. Norfolk Southern’s network includes 19,500 route miles in 22 states and Washington D.C. It serves all major U.S. container ports including those in Savannah and Brunswick, Ga.