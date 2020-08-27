Norwegian Software Firm to Continue Growing From Atlanta After Acquisition

A Norwegian software firm that enables merchants to optimize e-commerce deliveries plans to keep growing from its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta after being acquired for about $167 million.

Consignor picked the city — still its only U.S. office — after hearing about its logistics advantages at a bar in Shenzhen, China, founder and CEO Peter Thomsen told Global Atlanta in a 2019 interview.

A majority stake was sold to private-equity firm Francisco Partners in July, though Mr. Thomsen, who has run the company since its founding 23 years ago, will retain 30 percent ownership.

“Consignor has built a software business with an enviable market position and a strong customer base,” Petri Oksanen, a partner at Francisco Partners who will join the Consignor board, said in a news release. “We are excited to support the team as they embark on this next phase of growth with an eye to accelerating Consignor’s development both organically and through acquisitions.”

Consignor’s Atlanta foray started at a WeWork office in Midtown, but the company has recently moved to the EY building downtown at 55 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

Consignor helps about 10,000 customers, from small shops to multinational companies, connect with its library of more than 700 shipping carriers, enabling the most efficient and affordable routing from the warehouse to the customer.

