Peru’s Ambassador Meets With Business Leaders in Atlanta

Peru’s ambassador to the United States met with business leaders from major local companies and others from around the U.S. during a trip to Atlanta Thursday.

Carlos Pareja, who took up the post in September 2016, was brought to the Georgia capital by Business Council for International Understanding, a Washington-based group that organizes dialogue between government officials and on-the-ground business leaders. The organization stemmed from an initiative led by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The specific contents of the private talk were off the record, but the ambassador addressed broad economic themes and political developments in his country.

Peru has promoted itself as a stable democracy whose hospitality toward foreign investment has put it on a steady growth trajectory.

The South American nation is a member of the Pacific Alliance, a commercial bloc with Colombia, Chile and Mexico. It was also a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 12-nation trade deal championed by the United States but quickly discarded by President Donald Trump.

Peru was the site of President Barack Obama’s last foreign trip before leaving office. The former president attended the APEC Summit in Lima in November, just after Mr. Trump’s election threw into doubt the viability of the TPP.

Mr. Pareja presented his credentials to Mr. Obama in September 2016, five months after Peru elected a new president of its own: Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a center-right politician better-known in his country as PPK.

Global Atlanta recently hosted the Peruvian Consul General Miguel Aleman as a guest in the Consular Conversations series. More from that discussion to come in a later story.

Mr. Aleman has been a strong proponent of Peru’s multifaceted cuisine, lobbying for more Peruvian restaurants in Atlanta and promoting the upcoming Mistura food festival in Lima.

Mr. Pareja has been ambassador to Chile, Switzerland and Spain, among other postings. More about him here.