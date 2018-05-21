Peruvian Diplomat to Head Up Atlanta Consular Corps 

May 21, 2018 | Trevor Williams

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford announces at GCIV's consular ball that Peru's consul general will take over as dean of the Atlanta Consular Corp. Photo: GCIV
Miguel Aleman, left, walks with Barbados Honorary Consul David Cutting at GCIV’s International Consular Ball May 12. Photo: GCIV

British Consul General Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, who leaves in June for a posting to India, announced that he would be passing the torch to Miguel Aleman Urteaga at the May 12 International Consular Ball, a yearly gala hosted by the Georgia Council for International Visitors.  

“I know he will take the Atlanta Consular Corps from strength to strength,” Mr. Pilmore-Bedford said during the ball, conceived by GCIV, which engages in “citizen diplomacy,” to honor foreign representatives in the state. 

Traditionally the dean convenes monthly consular luncheons and handles public engagements for the corps. The position falls to the career diplomat who has served longest in Atlanta. Mr. Aleman is coming up on four years here, having arrived in August 2014. Mr. Pilmore-Bedford took up his post almost exactly a year earlier. HIs stint was extended in the aftermath of the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote in 2016. 

Mr. Pilmore-Bedford took to Twitter last week to reaffirm his confidence in Mr. Aleman:

Mr. Aleman a lawyer by training and has served in China and Chile. Learn more about him here

The Peruvian diplomat has been a guest of Global Atlanta’s Consular Conversations series and will provide introductory remarks at an upcoming event focused on Georgia’s trade ties with Peru May 30. Learn more about that event here: Latin American Crossroads: Peru 

Learn more about GCIV at www.gciv.org or see more photos on Facebook.

