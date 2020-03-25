Porsche Accelerates Online Sales Outreach During Outbreak 

Porsche Cars North America is speeding up the enrollment of dealerships to its online sales platform to help them better serve customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At 26 participating dealers where it has been rolled out since October, buyers have been able to complete about 90 percent of the purchase process online — from credit approval to calculating trade-in values. They come in once to finalize the purchase; home delivery is also available.

So far, the online system has assisted in about 1,200 sales, but the German car maker is speeding up deployment given the difficulties consumers face getting out amid stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures mandated by governments.

Porsche’s other initiatives to serve customers during this trying time include extending lease contracts for six months, considering payment deferrals for some customers and offering home pickup for repairs and maintenance.

“We are all focused on our families and the health of those most at risk in our country right now. At the same time, not only are our customers counting on us, but also our dealers and their employees are looking to us for support – to keep their cars on the road and to allow their businesses to continue to operate in challenging and uncertain times,” said Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of PCNA, in a news release.