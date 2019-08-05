Porsche Introduces International Carbon Offsets to U.S. Customers 

Porsche Cars North America has unveiled an online tool to help its customers calculate carbon emissions and offset them by donating to four worldwide projects.

The Atlanta-based unit of the German auto maker is working with Switzerland’s South Pole to provide the vetted opportunities.

Unlike some programs that ask for donations and simply guarantee that the money goes to the right place, Porsche Impact puts the power of selection into the hands of the customer. Available projects focus on forest protection in Alaska, hydropower to replace coal-fired power production in Vietnam, solar energy in Mexico and habitat protection in Zimbabwe. Donors are able to choose a donation amount that covers the equivalent of CO2 emissions calculated by miles driven and fuel consumed.

Porsche Impact is only available in Germany, the U.K., Poland and now the U.S. Porsche North America had previously used the program internally for its Experience Center cars and had offered it to subscribers to its Porsche Passport service.

Learn more about the projects here.