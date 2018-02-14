Reports: Five Injured as Atlanta-bound Delta Plane Forced to Return to Nigeria

Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after evacuating an Atlanta-bound Delta Air Lines plane forced to turn back after taking off from Lagos, Nigeria, according to news reports.

Nearly 250 passengers and crew exited the Airbus A330-200 using emergency slides after landing safely at Lagos International Airport. The plane faced problems with one of its two engines, Delta said.

The airline sent at a care team to the hospital to support injured customers. Other passengers were offered overnight accommodations and booked on an additional flight provided Wednesday, Delta said in a statement.

CNN reported that the plane seats 234 people, citing data from Delta’s website. Delta said 231 passengers and 13 crew members were on board.

Lagos is a sister city of Atlanta. Delta has long connected Atlanta to the commercial hub of Africa’s most populous country and largest economy.