Reports: Five Injured as Atlanta-bound Delta Plane Forced to Return to Nigeria

February 14, 2018 | Trevor Williams

The Airbus A320-200 had to turn back after taking off from Lagos International Airport.

Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after evacuating an Atlanta-bound Delta Air Lines plane forced to turn back after taking off from Lagos, Nigeria, according to news reports.

Nearly 250 passengers and crew exited the Airbus A330-200 using emergency slides after landing safely at Lagos International Airport. The plane faced problems with one of its two engines, Delta said.

The airline sent at a care team to the hospital to support injured customers. Other passengers were offered overnight accommodations and booked on an additional flight provided Wednesday, Delta said in a statement.

CNN reported that the plane seats 234 people, citing data from Delta’s website. Delta said 231 passengers and 13 crew members were on board.

Lagos is a sister city of Atlanta. Delta has long connected Atlanta to the commercial hub of Africa’s most populous country and largest economy.

Global Atlanta

For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

The world is here.

Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week