Retired Coke Exec Takes Home Georgia Hispanic Chamber’s First Lifetime Achievement Award 

A retired Coca-Cola Co. vice president for Latin American affairs took home the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever recognition for lifetime achievement at a packed awards gala June 2.

Rudy Beserra was honored with the inaugural Sara J. Gonzalez Award, named for the late chamber president from 1996-2007, who died not too long after announcing her intent to retire a decade ago.

Mr. Beserra, a standout member of many Hispanic advocacy organizations both locally and nationally, accepted the award from his successor at Coke, Peter Villegas, as well as Isabel Gonzalez-Whitaker, Ms. Gonzalez’s daughter.

The honor was one of many bestowed at a 30-year anniversary celebration that drew upwards of 600 people to the Flourish event space in Buckhead. The event aimed to show how the chamber is deepening its statewide influence, both with Hispanic entrepreneurs and organizations and in the broader business community.

Santiago Marquez, the chamber’s president, reflected in his remarks about its strides to improve collaboration with other Latin American groups in the metro area, including the Latin American Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Hispanic Fund, Ser Familia, GALEO and the Latin American Association.

The chamber has also engaged with local chambers in Gwinnett and Dekalb counties and launched a partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Chris Clark, the Georgia Chamber president and CEO, spoke at the awards dinner.

The GHCC is also in the early stages of reviving its interest in the international business scene, with representatives last week alone attending local events on Peru and Argentina.

That might have pleased Ms. Gonzalez, who during her tenure made it a point to launch country-focused chambers under the GHCC umbrella. Many have lain dormant, but some including an Argentine chamber are seeing newfound momentum.

Other gala awardees included:

Goya Foods, Hispanic Corporation of the Year Award Hispanic Corporation of the Year Award

Ruben Cruz , Business Mind, Servant Heart Award , Business Mind, Servant Heart Award

HoPE , Excellence in Education Award , Excellence in Education Award

Edguard Santos, Businessman of the Year Businessman of the Year

Tania Allen , Businesswoman of the Year , Businesswoman of the Year

Alex Salguiero, Legacy Award Legacy Award

Alejandra Urrego , HYPE (young professionals) Award , HYPE (young professionals) Award

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs , GHCC Community Partner Award , GHCC Community Partner Award

City of Brookhaven ,Welcoming City ,Welcoming City

Special Recognition , Precision 2000 , Precision 2000

Jeanette Perez Gayle, 40 Under 40 40 Under 40

Cecilia Wilson and Alberto Sapoznik, GHCC ambassadors of the year and, GHCC ambassadors of the year Sponsors included: UPS, Delta Airlines, Aflac, American Family Insurance, Arby’s, Anasteel, Adhoc, Arris, AT&T, City of Brookhaven, Caduceus, Cape Environmental, Chick Fil-A, Cox Enterprises, Grady Health System, Goya and P2K.