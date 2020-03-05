Rinnai Names New VP and General Counsel 

March 5, 2020 | Trevor Williams

Rinnai expanded its headquarters in Peachtree City in 2017 and later said it would invest $69 million in a new Griffin factory.

Rinnai Corp., the Japanese-owned maker of the top-selling tankless water heaters in the U.S., has added a new vice president and general counsel. 

Perry McGuire

Perry McGuire joins the company from the law firm of Smith, Gambrell and Russell LLP, where he served the firm as outside counsel for five years. He practiced general corporate law with an emphasis on franchising, mergers and governmental affairs.

A graduate of the Georgia State University law school, Mr. McGuire is no stranger to in-house counsel roles; he previously serve in this capacity at Chick-fil-A Inc. before joining Taylor English Duma LLP in 2007 and eventually, Smith, Gambrell. He’s also a former Georgia state senator and ran for attorney general of the state in 2006. 

Rinnai is heavily invested in Georgia, particularly south of Atlanta, having invested $69 million in a new factory in Griffin in 2017, just after spending $15 million to upgrade and add a research centre to its two-story headquarters in Peachtree City. 

“I am pleased to be joining Rinnai America Corp. during this exciting time of growth for the organization,” Mr. McGuire said in a news release.  “I look forward to working with the team to expand our footprint and product offering.”

Visit www.rinnai.us to learn more. 

